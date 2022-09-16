Energy Sector Update for 09/16/2022: DINO, MEOH, MX.TO, GEVO

Energy stocks were falling hard this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both sinking 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was declining 4.9% although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping just 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was adding $0.24 to $85.34 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $0.62 to $91.46 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were dropping another $0.45 to $7.86 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, HF Sinclair (DINO) slid 4.9% after saying chief financial officer Richard Voliva has agreed to a mutual separation from the refinery and gas station chain and will be succeeded by Atanas Atanasov, who has been CFO at chemical technology company Lummus Technology since April and previously worked in similar roles at Kraton, now part of DL Holdings, Empire Petroleum Partners and NGL Energy Partners (NGL) over the past decade.

Methanex (MEOH) fell 3.7% after overnight saying John Floren will retire as CEO, company president and a board member on Dec. 31 and will be succeeded by Rich Sumner, who currently is the senior vice president for global marketing and logistics at the Canadian methanol producer.

Gevo (GEVO) was dropping 1.2%, reversing a nearly 4% mid-morning advance, after the biofuels company late Thursday said it began work at its Net-Zero 1 project in Lake Preston, South Dakota, with the commercial-scale facility expected to produce 55 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel yearly once construction is complete in 2025.

