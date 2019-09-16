Energy Sector Update for 09/16/2019: VNOM,HES,NESR,PPIH

Top Energy Stocks

XOM +1.99%

CVX +2.64%

COP +10.03%

SLB +5.37%

OXY +6.50%

Energy stocks extended their large gains this afternoon in response to a weekend attack on Saudi Aramco production facilities that sent crude oil prices soaring. At last look, the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing nearly 4.1% while shares of energy companies in the S&P 500 were up 3.2% as a group. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for October delivery rose $8.05 to $62.90 per barrel while the Brent crude November contract gained $8.45 to $68.67 per barrel. October natural gas futures rose 7 cents to $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy stocks moving on news:

(+) Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) rose almost 11% after Capital One Monday raised its price target on the oil and natural gas producer by $2 to $38 a share and kept its overweight rating on the company's stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Hess (HES) jumped almost 11% on Monday after announcing a discovery at the Tripletail-1 well on the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, encountering about 33 meters of a high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoir. Hess owns a 30% interest in the Stabroek project while Exxon Mobil holds a 45% stake.

(+) Perma-Pipe International Holdings (PPIH) was 3.7% higher. The pipeline-services company said it will not renew its anti-takeover provisions that expired on Sunday after 20 years, citing the "negative perception" of non-stockholder approved rights plan by some of its institutional investors.

(+) National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) climbed fractionally on Monday, after saying all of its employees in Saudi Arabia were safe with no disruption to operations following a weekend drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil processing plant in Abqaiq. Houthi militias in Yemen took responsibility for the attack but US officials sought to blame Iran.

