Energy Sector Update for 09/15/2023: MEOH, HPK, EQNR

Energy stocks dropped Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index shedding 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.7% to $90.80 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.2% to $93.91 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were down 2.2% to $2.649 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, TPH reiterated its buy rating on the shares of Methanex (MEOH) and its $50 stock target with prices for the company's methanol on the rise. Methanex gained 0.5%.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) shares rose 1.6% after the company said Friday it has entered into a $1.2 billion debt refinancing.

Equinor (EQNR) said Friday it has submitted a plan to develop the Eirin gas field, located in the North Sea, to Norway's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. The company's shares were down 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.