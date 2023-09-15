News & Insights

Energy
HPK

Energy Sector Update for 09/15/2023: HPK, TTE, PBR, COP, XLE, USO, UNG

September 15, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently slipping by 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.2% lower at $89.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude lost 0.3% to $93.46 per barrel, and natural gas futures were just 0.9% lower at $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) was climbing past 4% amid a $1.2 billion debt refinancing that will mature on Sept. 30, 2026.

TotalEnergies (TTE), Petrobras (PBR), and Casa dos Ventos Holding have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore joint opportunities in renewable energy and low-carbon hydrogen in Brazil, TotalEnergies said. TotalEnergies was slightly higher pre-bell.

ConocoPhillips (COP) said it has signed a 15-year throughput deal with Gate Terminal in the Netherlands to add regasification capacity in Europe. ConocoPhillips was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPK
TTE
PBR
COP
XLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.