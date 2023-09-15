Energy Sector Update for 09/15/2023: HPK, TTE, PBR, COP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently slipping by 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.8% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.6%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.2% lower at $89.99 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude lost 0.3% to $93.46 per barrel, and natural gas futures were just 0.9% lower at $2.68 per 1 million BTU.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) was climbing past 4% amid a $1.2 billion debt refinancing that will mature on Sept. 30, 2026.

TotalEnergies (TTE), Petrobras (PBR), and Casa dos Ventos Holding have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore joint opportunities in renewable energy and low-carbon hydrogen in Brazil, TotalEnergies said. TotalEnergies was slightly higher pre-bell.

ConocoPhillips (COP) said it has signed a 15-year throughput deal with Gate Terminal in the Netherlands to add regasification capacity in Europe. ConocoPhillips was marginally declining in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.