Energy Sector Update for 09/15/2023: CVX, MEOH, HPK, EQNR

Energy stocks dropped late Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index shedding 0.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was little changed.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.1% to $91.12 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.5% to $94.15 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were down 2.3% to $2.65 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Chevron's (CVX) Gorgon and Wheatstone plants in western Australia have continued to export liquefied natural gas despite strikes and an outage at Wheatstone, Reuters reported Friday. Chevron shares fell 0.1%.

HighPeak Energy (HPK) shares rose 0.8% after the company said Friday it has entered into a $1.2 billion debt refinancing.

TPH reiterated its buy rating on the shares of Methanex (MEOH) and its $50 stock target with prices for the company's methanol on the rise. Methanex gained 0.3%.

Equinor (EQNR) said Friday it has submitted a plan to develop the Eirin gas field, located in the North Sea, to Norway's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy. The company's shares were down 0.8%.

