Energy Sector Update for 09/14/2023: VTLE, RIG, BP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rising premarket Thursday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up nearly 1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 1.6% higher at $89.96 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude gained 1.5% to reach $93.25 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 3.8% higher at $2.78 per 1 million BTU.

Vital Energy (VTLE) was more than 5% lower after saying overnight it signed three deals to acquire Permian Basin assets for $1.17 billion in cash and stock to add 53,000 net acres and proved reserves of 248 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Transocean (RIG) was up more than 2% after saying it secured a $486 million, three-year drilling contract for the newbuild ultra-deepwater drillship Deepwater Aquila with a national oil company for work offshore Brazil. The contract is expected to start in Q3 2024, it added.

BP (BP) has initiated a search for its next chief executive after Bernard Looney stepped down from the role on Tuesday, media outlets reported Wednesday. BP was up over 1% in recent Thursday premarket activity.

