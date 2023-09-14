News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 09/14/2023: PSX, CVX, HE

September 14, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.6% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.1% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2% to $90.33 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2.1% to $93.76 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 57 billion cubic feet in the week ended Sept. 8, above the 51 billion cubic foot increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 33 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were rising 1.5% to $2.72 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, unionized workers at Philips 66's (PSX) refinery in Roxana, Illinois, ratified a new labor deal with the company, Reuters reported late Wednesday, citing union leaders. Philips 66 shares were up 0.4%.

Chevron's (CVX) unionized workers in Australia escalated strike action that started six days ago as a fault at the company's Wheatstone plant halted about 25% of the company's liquefied natural gas production, Reuters reported Thursday. Chevron was rising 0.9%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Chief Executive Officer Shelee Kimura was asked by the House Energy and Commerce Committee to testify at a hearing on the recent wildfires in Maui, Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers said Thursday. The company's shares were down 0.8%.

