Energy Sector Update for 09/14/2022: TGA, EGY, SLB, LEU, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) up by 0.80%, the United States Oil Fund (USO) advancing by 0.83% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) more than 3% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.15% at $87.44 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 0.14% to $93.30 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3.79% higher at $8.60 per 1 million BTU.

Transglobe Energy (TGA) stock was climbing past 3% after saying proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services, or ISS, supports its pending merger with Vaalco Energy (EGY) and recommends that shareholders vote in favor of the transaction.

Schlumberger (SLB) shares were up more than 1% after the company and Cognite said they have entered into a strategic partnership that will allow customers to integrate data from reservoirs, wells and facilities in a single, open platform, as well as use artificial intelligence and analytic tools to optimize production and decrease costs.

Centrus Energy (LEU) reported new nuclear fuel sales contracts and commitments worth about $320 million in the last 12 months. Centrus Energy shares were down past 1%.

