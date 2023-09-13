News & Insights

SHEL

Energy Sector Update for 09/13/2023: SHEL, SUN, ELIQ

September 13, 2023 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.4% drop while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.3%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 4.2 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 8 following a decrease of 5.5 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 0.2% to $88.64 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 0.1% to $91.95 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3.1% lower at $2.66 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Shell (SHEL) is looking to increase its oil production to 50,000 barrels per day in Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation by the end of 2023, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing Shell Argentina Chief Executive Ricardo Rodriguez. Shell shares were down 0.5%.

Electriq Power (ELIQ) said Wednesday that it's working with the city of Carpinteria, California, to provide residents with affordable solar and storage services. Its shares rose 4.2%.

Sunoco (SUN) said Wednesday it launched a private offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2028. Its shares were shedding 0.1%.

MTNewswires
