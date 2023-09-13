Energy Sector Update for 09/13/2023: EPM, SHEL, SUN, ELIQ

Energy stocks were lower late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) shedding 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.5% drop, while the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, rose by 4.2 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 8 following a decrease of 5.5 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude was declining 0.3% to $88.58 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was down 0.2% to $91.92 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were 2.1% lower at $2.69 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Evolution Petroleum (EPM) shares slumped 28% after the company on Tuesday reported net income of $166,000 in Q4, down from $14.9 million a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2 million.

Shell (SHEL) is looking to increase its oil production to 50,000 barrels per day in Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale formation by the end of 2023, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing Shell Argentina Chief Executive Ricardo Rodriguez. Shell shares fell 0.3%.

Electriq Power (ELIQ) said Wednesday it's working with the city of Carpinteria, California, to provide residents with affordable solar and storage services. The shares rose 3.1%.

Sunoco (SUN) said Wednesday it launched a private offering of $500 million of senior notes due 2028. The shares gained 0.5%.

