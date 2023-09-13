News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 09/13/2023: EPM, BP, GRNT, XLE, USO, UNG

September 13, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was slighty advancing and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.1% lower at $88.78 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 0.3% to $92.31 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 1.8% lower at $2.693 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) was shedding over 13% in value after it reported a net income of $166,000 in Q4, down from $14.9 million a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a net income of $2.0 million.

BP (BP) was up more than 1% after saying it is planning to invest up to 10 billion euros ($10.74 billion) in renewable energy and EV charging in Germany by 2030 to enhance energy transition.

Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) priced a registered secondary offering by certain funds managed by Grey Rock Energy Management of 7.1 million common shares at $5 per share. Granite Ridge Resources was down 0.9% pre-bell.

