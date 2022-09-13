Energy Sector Update for 09/13/2022: TGA, TGL.TO, EGY, INT, LNG

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 2.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.1% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.01 to $85.77 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.29 to $91.71 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.03 higher at $8.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, TransGlobe Energy (TGA) declined 2.6% after Horizon Partners urged other Transglobe shareholders to vote against Vaalco Energy's (EGY) acquisition proposal later this month, asserting the CA$4.10 ($3.12)-per-share, all-stock offer "severely undervalues" the oil and natural gas producer. Vaalco shares also were 2.2% lower this afternoon.

World Fuel Services (INT) was dropping 3%. The fuel-distribution company Tuesday increased its quarterly dividend by 17% over its most recent distributions to $0.14 per share.

Cheniere (LNG) climbed 4.8% after the liquified natural gas terminals company overnight raised the forecast range for its distributable cash flow this year and for adjusted FY22 EBITDA after the delivery schedule for several LNG cargos were moved up to late 2022. The company also said it was receiving consistently higher margins for its liquified natural gas.

