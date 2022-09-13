Energy Sector Update for 09/13/2022: SMR,TGA,TGL.TO,EGY,INT,LNG

Energy stocks extended their slide with the broader US markets this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.3% drop and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 2.8%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $0.47 lower at $87.31 per barrel, paring most of a larger Tuesday decline, while North Sea Brent crude was sliding $0.51 to $93.49 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.04 to $8.28 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NuScale Power (SMR) was 2.6% lower late in Tuesday trading, reversing a more than 2% midday gain, after overnight saying it received a task order from KGHM to build a small modular reactor for the Polish metals producer under the companies' February agreement in February. The project still requires approval from Poland's National Atomic Energy Agency, NuScale said, adding that part of the process also is proceeding.

World Fuel Services (INT) was dropping 3%. The marine and aviation fuels distributor Tuesday increased its quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.14 per share.

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) declined 0.3% after Horizon Partners urged other Transglobe shareholders to vote against Vaalco Energy's (EGY) acquisition proposal later this month, asserting the CA$4.10 ($3.12)-per-share, all-stock offer "severely undervalues" the oil and natural gas producer. Vaalco shares also were 2.2% lower this afternoon.

Cheniere (LNG) climbed 3% after the liquified natural gas terminals company overnight raised the forecast range for its distributable cash flow this year and for adjusted FY22 EBITDA after the delivery schedule for several LNG cargos were moved up to late 2022. The company also said it was receiving consistently higher margins for its liquified natural gas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.