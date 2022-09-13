Energy Sector Update for 09/13/2022: LNG, CNX, NINE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by more than 1%, while the United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was more than 1% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.72% at $87.15 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.83% to $93.22 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.52% higher at $8.29 per 1 million BTU.

Cheniere Energy (LNG) shares were up more than 2% after it raised its outlook for adjusted FY22 consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to a new range of $11.0 billion to $11.5 billion, up from the prior guidance of $9.8 billion to $10.3 billion.

CNX Resources (CNX) priced $500 million of its 7.375% senior notes due 2031 at 100% of its face value. CNX Resources shares were up 0.63%.

Nine Energy Service (NINE) said it has been notified by the NYSE that it has regained compliance with the exchange's continued listing standards. Nine Energy Service shares were down more than 2%.

