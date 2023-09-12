Energy Sector Update for 09/12/2023: DEN, XOM, SDRL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was advancing by 0.7% recently.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 2.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 1.6% higher at $88.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.1% to $91.67 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 2.42% higher at $2.671 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Denbury (DEN) was up 1.6% after saying the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 for its pending merger with Exxon Mobil (XOM) has expired, completing a condition to close the transaction.

Seadrill (SDRL) was up 0.1% after saying it has initiated a previously announced share repurchase program for up to $250 million of its outstanding common shares.

