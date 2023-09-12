News & Insights

Energy
CVX

Energy Sector Update for 09/12/2023: CVX, SHEL, DEN, XOM

September 12, 2023 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were sharply higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.8% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.05%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 2.3% to $89.22 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 1.9% to $92.28 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 6.2% to $2.77 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) said Tuesday it has closed a deal with Haddington Ventures to buy Magnum Development, which owns a majority stake in ACES Delta, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Power Americas and Magnum Development. Chevron shares were up 2%.

Denbury (DEN) was adding 4% after saying the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 for its pending merger with Exxon Mobil (XOM) has expired, completing a condition to close the transaction.

Ithaca Energy said Tuesday it has agreed to buy the remaining 30% stake it doesn't own in the North Sea's Cambo oil field from Shell (SHEL) UK, to gain 100% ownership of the project. Shell shares were up 0.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
SHEL
DEN
XOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.