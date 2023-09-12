Energy Sector Update for 09/12/2023: CVX, SHEL, DEN, XOM

Energy stocks were sharply higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 2.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.8% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.05%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 2.3% to $89.22 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 1.9% to $92.28 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 6.2% to $2.77 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) said Tuesday it has closed a deal with Haddington Ventures to buy Magnum Development, which owns a majority stake in ACES Delta, a joint venture between Mitsubishi Power Americas and Magnum Development. Chevron shares were up 2%.

Denbury (DEN) was adding 4% after saying the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 for its pending merger with Exxon Mobil (XOM) has expired, completing a condition to close the transaction.

Ithaca Energy said Tuesday it has agreed to buy the remaining 30% stake it doesn't own in the North Sea's Cambo oil field from Shell (SHEL) UK, to gain 100% ownership of the project. Shell shares were up 0.7%.

