Energy Sector Update for 09/12/2022: OXY, BRK.A, BRK.BL, BP, CNX

Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index both were posting an 0.8% advance.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.25 to $88.04 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was climbing $1.38 to $94.22 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.29 higher at $8.29 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) rose 2.2% after a regulatory filing late Friday showed Warren Buffett continuing to increase his equity stake in the energy major, now holding more than 272.2 million Occidental shares - or about 26.8% of its outstanding stock - through various entities affiliated with his Berkshire Hathaway (BKK.A, BRK.B) financial conglomerate. Occidental also was getting a boost from Piper Sandler reiterating its overweight rating for the company's stock although it also trimmed its price target for Occidental shares by $1 to $92.

BP (BP) added 1.5% after the energy major Monday announced its purchase of EDF Energy Services, expanding the group's footprint in the US commercial and industrial retail power and gas sector. Financial terms were not disclosed.

CNX Resources (CNX) gained 0.6% after the exploration and production company Monday began a $500 million private placement of its senior notes maturing in 2031. Net proceeds will be used to redeem up to $350 million of the company's outstanding 7.25% senior notes due 2027, as well as other outstanding debt.

