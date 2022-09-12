Energy Sector Update for 09/12/2022: NFE, NJR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing 1.4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 2.4% but the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was about 1.8% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 2.1% at $88.59 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 2% to $94.74 per barrel and natural gas futures were about 0.9% lower at $7.93 per 1 million BTU.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was 1% higher recently. On Friday, analysts at BTIG downgraded the company's stock to neutral from buy.

New Jersey Resources (NJR) was recently inactive after JPMorgan on Friday downgraded the stock to underweight from neutral and cut the share price target to $46 from $47.

