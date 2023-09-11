Energy Sector Update for 09/11/2023: OVV, BP, VLO, MPC

News & Insights

September 11, 2023

Energy stocks were up premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) up 0.4%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up 0.4% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) rose 0.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.3% to $87.22 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude was down 0.1% to $90.57 per barrel. Natural-gas futures were 0.2% higher to $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Ovintiv (OVV) fell 2.2% after saying that stockholder NMB Stock Trust is planning to sell 15 million of the company's common shares in a secondary offering.

BP (BP) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) advanced 0.8% each, while Valero (VLO) was up 0.6%. Units of the three companies, and seven other groups, have been each awarded a US Defense Logistics Agency contract for various types of fuel.

