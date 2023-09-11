Energy Sector Update for 09/11/2023: FANG, VAL, GRNT, OVV

Energy stocks were lower late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was declining 0.3% to $87.24 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was shedding 0.1% to $90.58 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures were little changed at $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Diamondback Energy (FANG) and private-equity firm Five Point Energy said Monday they have formed a joint venture, Deep Blue Midland Basin, to create an independent water infrastructure platform in the Midland Basin. Diamondback shares were down 2.6%.

Valaris (VAL) said Monday it received new contracts and contract extensions worth $65 million in backlog, following its Aug. 1 fleet status report. Its shares added 0.4%.

Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) said Monday that Grey Rock Energy Management has launched an underwritten registered secondary offering of 7.1 million shares. Granite Ridge shares dropped past 17%.

Ovintiv (OVV) fell 3.7% after saying shareholder NMB Stock Trust is planning to sell 15 million of the company's shares in a secondary offering.

