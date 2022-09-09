Energy Sector Update for 09/09/2022: NE,TPL,AMPY

Energy stocks were advancing this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both up 2.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.2% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $3.13 to $86.67 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $3.29 to $92.44 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.08 higher at $8 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Noble (NE) climbed 4.4% after the offshore drilling contractor said investors owning 90% of Maersk Drilling's voting stock have tendered their shares for exchange, more than satisfying the 80% threshold needed for its $2.1 billion merger with the Danish drillship operator to move forward. Under terms of their November 2021 agreement, Maersk investors received 1.6137 of the combined company's new shares for each of their existing shares and will own an equal 50% of the post-merger company.

Texas Pacific Land (TPL) rose fractionally after Friday announcing a new long-term partnership with WaterBridge NDB to provide water services for more than 64,000 acres of oil and natural gas properties in the Delaware Basin of western Texas. Financial details were not provided.

Amplify Energy (AMPY) added more than 11% after late Thursday saying it will pay a $4.9 million fine and plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges under an agreement with the State of California resulting from an offshore oil spill last October. The company in August agreed to a $7 million fine to settle a single federal criminal count and will reimburse several government agencies for $5.8 million of their costs cleaning up the spill that followed a cargo ship rupturing an Amplify pipeline with its anchor.

