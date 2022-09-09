Energy Sector Update for 09/09/2022: EXTN,EFX.TO,NE,TPL,AMPY

Energy stocks extended their Friday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.7% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 2.7%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 4.8% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.25 higher at $86.79 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $3.39 to $92.54 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.08 to $8.00 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Exterran (EXTN) gained 3.3% after Canadian energy industrial services company Enerflex (EXF.TO) filed proxy documents for its proposed acquisition of the US-listed oilfield services company. Shareholders of record on Friday will be eligible to vote at an Oct. 11 special meeting on the proposed stock swap offering 1.021 of an Enerflex share for each Exterran share, valuing the target company at about $5.14 per share based on Enerflex's last closing price of CA$6.56 in Toronto trade.

Noble (NE) climbed 4.8% after the offshore drilling contractor said investors owning 90% of Maersk Drilling's voting stock have tendered their shares for exchange, more than satisfying the 80% threshold needed for its $2.1 billion merger with the Danish drillship operator to move forward.

Texas Pacific Land (TPL) rose 1.4% after Friday announcing a new long-term partnership with WaterBridge NDB to provide water services for more than 64,000 acres of oil and natural gas properties in the Delaware Basin of western Texas. Financial details were not provided.

Amplify Energy (AMPY) added nearly 12% after late Thursday saying it will pay a $4.9 million fine and plead no contest to six misdemeanor charges under an agreement with the State of California resulting from an offshore oil spill last October. The company in August agreed to a $7 million fine to settle a single federal criminal count and will reimburse several government agencies for $5.8 million of their costs cleaning up the spill that followed a cargo ship rupturing an Amplify pipeline with its anchor.

