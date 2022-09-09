Energy Sector Update for 09/09/2022: DHT, HAL, CVX, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing past 2%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 3%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 1% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 2.32% at $85.48 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.37% to $91.26 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 2.31% higher at $8.10 per 1 million BTU.

DHT Holdings (DHT) was climbing past 3% after it said it will implement a new dividend policy from Q3 of 2022 with 100% of net income being returned to shareholders as quarterly cash dividends.

Halliburton Company (HAL) was more 2% higher after saying the sale of its Russia operations to a Russia-based management team consisting of former Halliburton employees has been completed.

Chevron (CVX) said its Chevron Australia affiliate is part of three joint ventures that were granted an interest in three greenhouse gas assessment permits offshore Australia. Chevron was up more than 1% recently.

