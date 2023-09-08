Energy Sector Update for 09/08/2023: VLO, TTE, CVX

Energy stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 0.8% to $87.55 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.9% to $90.73 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.3% higher at $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Valero Energy (VLO) shares were up almost 4% after Wells Fargo lifted the price target on the company to $144 from $135.

TotalEnergies (TTE) received a boost to its price target on Friday from RBC Capital Markets ahead of the French energy company's investor day scheduled for later this month. TotalEnergies shares were up 1.2%.

Chevron (CVX) workers at the Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas projects in Australia started their planned strike at 1 pm Perth time on Friday after negotiations failed, according to multiple media reports. Chevron shares rose 0.8%.

