Energy Sector Update for 09/08/2023: CVX, VTOL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.3%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.7% higher at $87.48 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude gained 0.8% to reach $90.61 per barrel, and natural gas futures were nearly 1.4% higher at $2.62 per 1 million BTU.

Chevron (CVX) workers at the Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas projects in Australia started their planned strike at 1 pm Perth time on Friday after negotiations failed, according to multiple media reports. Chevron was up nearly 0.6% in recent premarket activity.

Bristow Group (VTOL) and Volocopter, an urban air mobility provider, said they agreed to explore and develop passenger and cargo services for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft in the US and UK. Bristow stock was falling past 1% pre-bell Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.