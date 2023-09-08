News & Insights

Energy
BUR

Energy Sector Update for 09/08/2023: BUR, VLO, TTE, CVX

September 08, 2023 — 03:06 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 0.8% to $87.52 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.8% to $90.62 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.2% higher at $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Burford Capital (BUR) shares jumped 14% after a US district judge ruled in favor of the company against the government of Argentina for the 2012 re-nationalization of state oil company YPF, according to a court ruling.

Valero Energy (VLO) shares were up past 4% after Wells Fargo lifted its price target on the company to $144 from $135.

TotalEnergies (TTE) received a boost to its price target on Friday from RBC Capital Markets ahead of the French energy company's investor day scheduled for later this month. TotalEnergies shares were up almost 1%.

Chevron (CVX) workers at the Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas projects in Australia started their planned strike at 1 pm Perth time on Friday after negotiations failed, according to multiple media reports. Chevron shares rose 0.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BUR
VLO
TTE
CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.