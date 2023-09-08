Energy Sector Update for 09/08/2023: BUR, VLO, TTE, CVX

Energy stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude was rising 0.8% to $87.52 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.8% to $90.62 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.2% higher at $2.61 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Burford Capital (BUR) shares jumped 14% after a US district judge ruled in favor of the company against the government of Argentina for the 2012 re-nationalization of state oil company YPF, according to a court ruling.

Valero Energy (VLO) shares were up past 4% after Wells Fargo lifted its price target on the company to $144 from $135.

TotalEnergies (TTE) received a boost to its price target on Friday from RBC Capital Markets ahead of the French energy company's investor day scheduled for later this month. TotalEnergies shares were up almost 1%.

Chevron (CVX) workers at the Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas projects in Australia started their planned strike at 1 pm Perth time on Friday after negotiations failed, according to multiple media reports. Chevron shares rose 0.5%.

