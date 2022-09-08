Energy
WMB

Energy Sector Update for 09/08/2022: WMB, GPRK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently climbing by 0.03%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were up about 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 1.8% at $83.36 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1.3% to $89.10 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.4% lower at $7.95 per 1 million BTU.

Williams (WMB) said it has acquired NorTex Midstream, a fully contracted natural gas pipeline and storage asset in north Texas, from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital in a $423 million deal. Williams was recently down more than 3%.

Geopark (GPRK) said it intends to fully redeem its 6.5% senior notes due 2024 for about $67.1 million. Geopark was recently slipping past 1%.

