Energy Sector Update for 09/08/2022: GPRK,WMB,ENB,ENB.TO,PBA,PPl.TO

Energy stocks were ending narrowly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.7% advance although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.3%, reversing a midday advance.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $1.60 higher at $83.54 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration said commercial inventories grew by 8.8 million barrels during the seven days ended Sept. 2 compared with market expectations for 1.9 million barrel decrease last week.

Brent crude was advancing $0.91 to $88.91 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.07 to $7.92 per 1 million BTU after the EIA said supplies increased by 54 million cubic feet last week, roughly in-line with forecasts for a 55 million cubic foot build.

In company news, Geopark (GPRK) rose fractionally late in Thursday trading after the oil and natural gas producer disclosed plans to redeem on Sept. 21 all of its 6.5% senior notes due 2024.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) was rising 0.1% after the company raised its quarterly dividend to CA$0.2175 per share.

Williams (WMB) fell 2.8% after Thursday announcing its $423 million purchase of the NorTex Midstream pipeline in northern Texas from an affiliate of Tailwater Capital. The deal includes around 80 miles of transmission pipelines and 36 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Enbridge (ENB) dropped 0.5% after a federal judge in Wisconsin late Wednesday sided with the Bad River Band of the Lake Superior Chippewa in its fight over the company's Line 5 pipeline but stopped short of shutting down the cross-border pipeline. US District Court Judge William Conley ruled the Indigenous band was within its rights when it revoked permission for the pipeline crossing its land on the southern shore of Lake Superior in 2013 and he also ordered the company to reroute Line 5 within five years, according to reports.

