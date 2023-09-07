Energy Sector Update for 09/07/2023: CVX, PR, CRGY

Energy stocks were mixed Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% decline, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.4%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 5.5 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 1 following a decrease of 10 million barrels in the previous week.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.1% to $86.59 a barrel, and global benchmark Brent was dropping 1.1% to $89.65 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose by 33 billion cubic feet in the week ended Sept. 1, less than the 42 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 32 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.7% higher at $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chevron's (CVX) workers at its liquefied natural gas facility in Australia further postponed their planned strike to Friday while negotiations continue, Reuters reported. Chevron shares were 0.3% higher.

Permian Resources (PR) said Wednesday its Permian Resources Operating subsidiary priced at par its private placement of $500 million of its 7% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2032. Permian Resources shares dropped 1.2%.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) was down 0.6% after it priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 11 million class A common shares at $12.25 each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.