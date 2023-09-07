News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 09/07/2023: CRGY, SHEL, PR, XLE, USO, UNG

September 07, 2023 — 09:28 am EDT

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Thursday. with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently declining by 0.3%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.4% lower, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude was 0.3% lower at $87.26 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude lost 0.3% to $90.36 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were 0.3% lower at $2.50 per 1 million BTU.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) was retreating by more than 6% after it priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 11 million class A common shares at $12.25 each.

Shell (SHEL) plans to sell its Sonnen unit in a deal that could value the battery manufacturer at between 1.35 billion euros ($1.45 billion) and 1.8 billion euros, Handelsblatt reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Shell was marginally declining pre-bell.

Permian Resources (PR) was slightly lower after saying its Permian Resources Operating subsidiary priced at par its private placement of $500 million of its 7% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2032.

