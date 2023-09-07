News & Insights

Energy
CETY

Energy Sector Update for 09/07/2023: CETY, CVX, PR, CRGY

September 07, 2023 — 03:16 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were declining late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) little changed.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was steady, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.1%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 5.5 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 1 following a decrease of 10 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.7% to $86.97 a barrel, and global benchmark Brent dropped 0.7% to $90.01 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose by 33 billion cubic feet in the week ended Sept. 1, less than the 42 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 32 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures rose 2.5% to $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) said Thursday its Vermont Renewable Gas affiliate and VEPP signed a 20-year, $53 million power purchase agreement. Clean Energy Technologies shares gained 2.6%.

Chevron's (CVX) workers at its liquefied natural gas facility in Australia further postponed their planned strike to Friday while negotiations continue, Reuters reported. Chevron shares were 0.2% higher.

Permian Resources (PR) said Wednesday its Permian Resources Operating subsidiary priced at par its private placement of $500 million of its 7% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2032. Permian Resources shares dropped 1.7%.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) was down 1.4% after it priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 11 million class A common shares at $12.25 each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CETY
CVX
PR
CRGY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.