Energy Sector Update for 09/07/2023: CETY, CVX, PR, CRGY

Energy stocks were declining late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.3% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) little changed.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was steady, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 1.1%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell by 5.5 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 1 following a decrease of 10 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil fell 0.7% to $86.97 a barrel, and global benchmark Brent dropped 0.7% to $90.01 a barrel.

US natural-gas stocks rose by 33 billion cubic feet in the week ended Sept. 1, less than the 42 billion increase expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 32 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural-gas futures rose 2.5% to $2.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) said Thursday its Vermont Renewable Gas affiliate and VEPP signed a 20-year, $53 million power purchase agreement. Clean Energy Technologies shares gained 2.6%.

Chevron's (CVX) workers at its liquefied natural gas facility in Australia further postponed their planned strike to Friday while negotiations continue, Reuters reported. Chevron shares were 0.2% higher.

Permian Resources (PR) said Wednesday its Permian Resources Operating subsidiary priced at par its private placement of $500 million of its 7% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15, 2032. Permian Resources shares dropped 1.7%.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) was down 1.4% after it priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 11 million class A common shares at $12.25 each.

