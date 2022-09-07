Energy Sector Update for 09/07/2022: VAL,SM,CHPT

Energy stocks were falling hard this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 1.9% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was retreating 1.8% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 2.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $4.38 to $82.50 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $4.12 to $88.71 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.22 lower at $7.92 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Valaris (VAL) declined 1.8% after the offshore drilling contractor late Tuesday said it received a $40 million early repayment of shareholder notes receivable for its ARO Drilling joint venture with Saudi Aramco. Following the recent payment, Valaris now has $403 million in outstanding shareholder notes receivable for ARO Drilling, with $225 million due in October 2027 and the remaining $178 million due in October 2028.

SM Energy (SM) was sliding 1.2% lower, reversing a 1.3% mid-morning advance, after the oil and natural gas producer increased its quarterly dividend by 1400% to $0.15 per share and also authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of its common shares through the end of 2024.

Chargepoint Holdings (CHPT) rose 8.6% after Credit Suisse Wednesday began coverage of the recharging network for electric vehicles with an outperform stock rating and a $22 price target, saying the company benefits from a capital-light business model and an "attractive valuation."

