Energy Sector Update for 09/07/2022: RIG, E, BP, CLNE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down over 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.7% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 1.11% at $85.92 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.15% to $91.76 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.22% lower at $8.05 per 1 million BTU.

Transocean (RIG) was down more than 1% after saying the ultra deep-water drillship, Deepwater Asgard, secured two contracts totaling $181 million in the US Gulf of Mexico for about 14 months of work.

Eni (E) said it has agreed to acquire BP's (BP) business in Algeria, including its stakes in two major gas fields in Southern Sahara. Eni was recently slipping past 1%.

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) said it provided fuel for the first bunkering with liquified natural gas of Pasha Hawaii's new container ship MV George III. Clean Energy Fuels was declining by over 1% recently.

