Energy Sector Update for 09/07/2022: CRGY,VAL,SM,CHPT

Energy stocks pared a portion of their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 1.3% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 1.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was retreating 1.4% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 2.9%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $4.94 lower at $81.94 per barrel, touching its lowest price since January, while Brent crude was sliding $4.95 to $88.71 per barrel amid weakened demand expectations and growing strength of the US dollar against most other currencies. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.30 to $7.84 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Crescent Energy (CRGY) declined 7.2% after the exploration and production company late Tuesday disclosed plans by Independence Energy Aggregator to sell 5 million class A Crescent shares. Concurrent with the stock sale, Crescent plans on acquiring nearly 2.23 million units of Crescent Energy OpCo from PT Independence Energy Holdings and canceling an equal number of its class B common shares.

Valaris (VAL) declined 1.4% after the offshore drilling contractor late Tuesday said it received a $40 million early repayment of shareholder notes receivable for its ARO Drilling joint venture with Saudi Aramco. Following the recent payment, Valaris now has $403 million in outstanding shareholder notes receivable for ARO Drilling, with $225 million due in October 2027 and the remaining $178 million due in October 2028.

Among gainers, SM Energy (SM) was 0.7% higher, reversing a midday decline, after the oil and natural gas producer increased its quarterly dividend by 1400% to $0.15 per share and also authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of its common shares through the end of 2024.

Chargepoint Holdings (CHPT) rose 8.6% after Credit Suisse Wednesday began coverage of the recharging network for electric vehicles with an outperform stock rating and a $22 price target, saying the company benefits from a capital-light business model and an "attractive valuation."

