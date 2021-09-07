Energy Sector Update for 09/07/2021: VLO,SSL,BLDP,BLDP.TP,TK

Energy stocks pared a small portion of their prior slide this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.7%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was declining 1.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.94 lower at $68.35 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $0.90 to $71.60 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.14 to $4.57 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Valero Energy (VLO) rose 1.3% after Morgan Stanley Tuesday began coverage of the refinery and marketing company with an overweight rating and setting an $80 price target for the stock.

Teekay (TK) gained 2.6% after the petroleum tanker company said it received a contract from the Australian defense department to provide marine services for five vessels for six years.

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) added 3.2% after the Canadian fuel-cells manufacturer announced a strategic partnership with German electric vehicle integration company, Quantron, to develop hydrogen fuel cells for electric trucks.

Among decliners, Sasol (SSL) was 2.6% lower. The petrochemical company said it signed a memorandum of understanding with energy supplier Central Energy Fund to collaborate on accelerating development of natural gas in South Africa. Financial terms were not disclosed.

