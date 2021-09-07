Energy Sector Update for 09/07/2021: SSL, BLDP, BLDP.TO, TK

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.8%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $1.02 to $68.27 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract also was declining $0.55 to $71.67 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.14 lower at $4.57 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund (USO) was dropping 1.6% while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was sliding 2.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.0%.

In company news, Sasol (SSL) was 2.5% lower. The petrochemical company said it signed a memorandum of understanding with energy supplier Central Energy Fund to collaborate on accelerating development of natural gas in South Africa. Financial terms were not disclosed.

To the upside, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) added 3.3% after the fuel-cells manufacturer announced a strategic partnership with German electric vehicle integration company, Quantron, to develop hydrogen fuel cells for electric trucks.

Teekay (TK) gained 2% after the petroleum tanker company said it received a contract from the Australian defense department to provide marine services for five vessels for six years.

