Energy Sector Update for 09/06/2023: ENPH, D, ENB, CMI, PCAR, PAA

Energy stocks were declining late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% gain, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was off 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.1% to $87.65 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.8% to $90.74 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 2.6% lower at $2.52 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Enphase Energy (ENPH) shares dropped 3.7% after Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the company to $159 from $234 while keeping the equal-weight rating.

Dominion (D) said late Tuesday it agreed to sell three of its natural gas distribution businesses to Enbridge (ENB) for $14 billion, including $4.6 billion in debt. Dominion shares fell 1.7%, and Enbridge slumped 5.5%.

Cummins (CMI) unit Accelera, PACCAR (PCAR), and Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding said Wednesday they are partnering to form a venture to make battery cells in the US with a total expected investment of $2 billion to $3 billion. Cummins shares rose 1.7%, and PACCAR gained 1.3%.

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) shares fell 3.2% after Citigroup downgraded the company to neutral from buy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.