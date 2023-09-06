Energy Sector Update for 09/06/2023: ENB, D, TELL, BKR, EQNR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently slipping by 0.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 2%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was 0.1% lower at $86.61 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude lost 0.5% to $89.57 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 2.8% lower at $2.51 per 1 million BTU.

Dominion Energy (D) said it executed three separate definitive agreements to sell its three natural gas distribution companies to Enbridge (ENB) for $14 billion. Enbridge was slipping past 5% in recent premarket activity.

Tellurian (TELL) has secured a deal with Baker Hughes (BKR) for the supply of main refrigerant compression packages for phase 1 of the Driftwood LNG project, the companies said. Tellurian was up more than 3% pre-bell.

Equinor (EQNR) was advancing by over 1% after saying it has acquired the 26-megawatt Wilko wind farm in Wielkopolska, Poland, from the Helios Group.

