Energy Sector Update for 09/06/2022: SYPR,LBRT,BLDP,BLDP.TO,BKR

Energy stocks continued to drift lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.1% in recent trade.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.01 higher at $86.88 per barrel while Brent crude was sliding $3.14 to $92.60 per barrel despite the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies agreed to trim production levels to bolster prices. Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.64 to $8.15 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sypris Solutions (SYPR) was little changed late in Tuesday trading, giving back most of a nearly 5% gain, after Tuesday announcing a new contract award for its Sypris Technology subsidiary to build and supply its Tube Turns high-pressure closures for an upcoming expansion of the Permian Highway pipeline. Financial terms of the order weren't disclosed.

Liberty Energy (LBRT) rose 1% after saying it made an unspecified investment in sodium-ion battery company Natron energy. The companies also plan to join forces by using sodium-ion batteries as a backup power supply for Liberty's digiFrac electric hydraulic fracturing pumps.

Among decliners, Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) was falling 0.6% after announcing an order for fuel cell modules from Medha Servo Drives, an Indian Railways contractor planning to retrofit two diesel-electric commuter trains to run on hydrogen. The fuel cell modules are expected to ship next year and the trains are scheduled to go into service in 2024, Ballard said.

Baker Hughes (BKR) declined 1.7% on Tuesday after announcing plans to restructure its operations and realign its four product companies into two business segments. The revised company structure is expected to reduce yearly costs by at least $150 million while boosting productivity and profitability, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.