Energy Sector Update for 09/06/2022: DVN, COP, SHEL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was more than 1% higher recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 5% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by 0.30% at $87.13 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 2.46% to $93.38 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4.54% lower at $8.39 per 1 million BTU.

Devon Energy (DVN) and Delfin Midstream said they are collaborating on liquefied natural gas, or LNG, exports. Devon Energy was up more than 2% recently.

ConocoPhillips (COP) and Japan's JERA are working together to develop a hydrogen production plant in the US to supply zero-carbon fuels to the US, Europe, Japan, and greater Asia, the Japanese utility company said. ConocoPhillips was slightly higher recently.

Shell (SHEL) was marginally advancing after saying its Sarawak Shell Berhad unit has taken a final investment decision to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project in Malaysia, together with PETRONAS Carigali.

