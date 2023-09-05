News & Insights

Energy
OPAL

Energy Sector Update for 09/05/2023: OPAL, EIX, WES, ADN

September 05, 2023 — 03:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each adding about 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.2% to $86.56 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was advancing 1% to $89.89 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures slumped 6.7% to $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, OPAL Fuel (OPAL) shares gained 3.8% after the company closed a $500 million senior secured credit facility that is expected to consolidate a portion of its debt and provide about $300 million in available funds for the development and construction of renewable energy projects.

Edison International (EIX) unit Southern California Edison has been sued by the US government over alleged negligence that caused the 2020 Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles County, Reuters reported Friday, citing a court filing. Edison International shares fell 1.7%.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) said Tuesday an operating units agreed to acquire Meritage Midstream Services II in an all-cash deal for $885 million. Western Midstream fell 0.2%.

Advent Technologies (ADN) said Tuesday it secured a $1.3 million contract to provide Serene fuel cell stacks to an undisclosed fuel cell integrator in Asia for use in power applications in the leisure sector. Its shares were down 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OPAL
EIX
WES
ADN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.