Energy Sector Update for 09/05/2023: OPAL, EIX, WES, ADN

Energy stocks rose late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each adding about 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 1.2% to $86.56 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was advancing 1% to $89.89 a barrel. Henry Hub natural-gas futures slumped 6.7% to $2.58 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, OPAL Fuel (OPAL) shares gained 3.8% after the company closed a $500 million senior secured credit facility that is expected to consolidate a portion of its debt and provide about $300 million in available funds for the development and construction of renewable energy projects.

Edison International (EIX) unit Southern California Edison has been sued by the US government over alleged negligence that caused the 2020 Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles County, Reuters reported Friday, citing a court filing. Edison International shares fell 1.7%.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) said Tuesday an operating units agreed to acquire Meritage Midstream Services II in an all-cash deal for $885 million. Western Midstream fell 0.2%.

Advent Technologies (ADN) said Tuesday it secured a $1.3 million contract to provide Serene fuel cell stacks to an undisclosed fuel cell integrator in Asia for use in power applications in the leisure sector. Its shares were down 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.