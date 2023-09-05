Energy Sector Update for 09/05/2023: EIX, WES, ADN

Energy stocks rose Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.2% to $87.41 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.9% to $90.66 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures slumped 6.3% to $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Edison International (EIX) unit Southern California Edison has been sued by the US government over alleged negligence that caused the 2020 Bobcat Fire in Los Angeles County, Reuters reported Friday, citing a court filing. Edison International shares fell past 2%.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) said Tuesday that one of its operating units has agreed to acquire Meritage Midstream Services II in an all-cash deal for $885 million. Western Midstream was adding 0.7%.

Advent Technologies (ADN) said Tuesday it secured a $1.3 million contract to provide Serene fuel cell stacks to an undisclosed fuel cell integrator in Asia for use in power applications in the leisure sector. Its shares were down about 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.