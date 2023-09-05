Energy Sector Update for 09/05/2023: CVX, PBR, BKR, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) advancing by 1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.7% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 5.5%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.6% at $86.91 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude gained 1.2% to $90.03 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 6.5% lower at $2.59 per 1 million BTU.

Chevron (CVX) workers at the Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas projects in Australia are planning a two-week strike starting Sept. 14, the Offshore Alliance union partnership said in a Facebook post. Chevron was advancing nearly 1% pre-bell.

Petrobras (PBR) was 1.8% lower after saying it has signed a memorandum of understanding with MIC Capital Partners to evaluate the Brazilian state-owned petroleum company's potential participation in a biorefinery project. Petrobras also decided to terminate the sales processes for certain assets.

Baker Hughes (BKR) will deliver additional liquefaction train systems and power island systems to Venture Global LNG under an expanded master equipment supply agreement, the companies said. Baker Hughes was up 0.6% pre-bell.

