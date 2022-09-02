Energy Sector Update for 09/02/2022: YPF,XOM,AZRE

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 1.8%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.6% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.96 to $87.57 per barrel after an August jobs report showed continued employment growth coupled with moderating wage gains. North Sea Brent crude also was advancing $1.37 to $93.73 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.29 lower at $8.98 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) climbed 1.3% after the Argentine energy producer disclosed plans for a feasibility study for construction of a liquified natural gas facility in the La Amarga Chica block with longtime partner company Petronas. The companies currently produce over 40,000 barrels of oil and 1 million cubic meters of natural gas per day from the La Amarga Chica block.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) added 1.7% after the energy major late Thursday announced the sale of its 50% stake in the Aera Energy Services joint venture in California to an IKAV subsidiary. The deal also includes the sale of a 48% share of Aera Energy. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Azure Power Global (AZRE) declined 6.2% after RBC Capital Markets Friday cut its stock rating for the Indian utility company to sector perform-speculative risk from outperform and also slashed its price target for the company's shares by $29 to $5, citing questions whether Azure can continue as a going concern following the departure of its CEO this week amid an internal probe and regulatory delays tied to whistleblower allegations.

