Energy Sector Update for 09/02/2022: SBR,YPF,XOM,AZRE

Energy stocks extended their Friday rally this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was up 2.3% in late trade. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 4.4% advance but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.26 higher at $86.87 per barrel, giving back most of 3.5% gain. Brent was advancing $0.66 to $93.02 per barrel while Henry Hub natural gas futures fell $0.48 to $8.79 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) rose 2.7% after Friday declaring a September cash distribution to investors of $0.835990 per unit, up over its $0.829410 per unit distribution last month.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) climbed 1.3% after the Argentine energy producer disclosed plans for a feasibility study for construction of a liquified natural gas facility in the La Amarga Chica block with longtime partner Petronas. The companies currently produce over 40,000 barrels of oil and 1 million cubic meters of natural gas per day from La Amarga Chica.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) added 1.8% after the energy major late Thursday announced the sale of its 50% stake in the Aera Energy Services joint venture in California to an IKAV subsidiary. Financial terms of the deal, which also includes a 48% share of Aera Energy, were not disclosed.

Azure Power Global (AZRE) declined 4.9% after RBC Capital Markets Friday cut its stock rating for the Indian utility company to sector perform-speculative risk from outperform and also slashed its price target for the company's shares by $29 to $5, citing questions whether Azure can continue as a going concern following the departure of its CEO this week and an internal probe and regulatory delays resulting from whistleblower allegations.

