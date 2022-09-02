Energy Sector Update for 09/02/2022: EQNR, SHEL, SSL, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently gaining nearly 3%, while the United States Oil Fund (USO) was up more than 3% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down past 2%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.92% at $89.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 2.76% to $94.91 per barrel and natural gas futures were 2.55% lower at $9.03 per 1 million BTU.

Equinor (EQNR) has become the first international oil and gas company to exit Russia as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, Reuters reported, citing a company statement. Equinor was 0.6% higher.

Shell (SHEL) Chief Executive Ben van Beurden is set to step down next year and the energy giant has shortlisted four candidates within the group as possible successors, Reuters reported, citing two unnamed company sources. Shell was up nearly 3%.

Sasol (SSL) was 4% higher after saying it signed a memorandum of understanding with ITOCHU to develop the market and supply chain for green ammonia.

