News & Insights

Energy
OII

Energy Sector Update for 09/01/2023: OII, PTEN, CVX

September 01, 2023 — 01:28 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were sharply higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.1% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.2% to $85.43 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.8% to $88.38 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.1% higher at $2.80 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Oceaneering International (OII) shares rose 6.7%. The company said late Thursday its offshore projects unit secured two international contracts with a combined value of more than $100 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) shares rose 7.1% after the company said its merger with NexTier Oilfield Solutions was completed.

Chevron (CVX) workers at two Australian liquefied natural gas plants have almost unanimously voted against the company's proposed pay offer, the Offshore Alliance workers union said Thursday. Chevron shares were rising almost 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OII
PTEN
CVX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.