Energy Sector Update for 09/01/2023: OII, PTEN, CVX

Energy stocks were sharply higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.8% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 1.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.1% increase, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.2% to $85.43 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 1.8% to $88.38 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.1% higher at $2.80 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Oceaneering International (OII) shares rose 6.7%. The company said late Thursday its offshore projects unit secured two international contracts with a combined value of more than $100 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) shares rose 7.1% after the company said its merger with NexTier Oilfield Solutions was completed.

Chevron (CVX) workers at two Australian liquefied natural gas plants have almost unanimously voted against the company's proposed pay offer, the Offshore Alliance workers union said Thursday. Chevron shares were rising almost 2%.

