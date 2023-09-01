Energy Sector Update for 09/01/2023: OII, CPK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 1.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.84% at $85.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude gained 1.40% to $88.05 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.95% higher at $2.82 per 1 million BTU.

Oceaneering International (OII) was marginally higher after saying its Offshore Projects Group segment has secured two international contracts with a total value of over $100 million.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) has filed a registration statement to sell common shares from time to time, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Chesapeake Utilities was slightly advancing in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.