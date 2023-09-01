News & Insights

Energy
OII

Energy Sector Update for 09/01/2023: OII, CPK, XLE, USO, UNG

September 01, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing premarket Friday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently gaining 1.1%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.8%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.84% at $85.17 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea crude gained 1.40% to $88.05 per barrel, and natural gas futures were 1.95% higher at $2.82 per 1 million BTU.

Oceaneering International (OII) was marginally higher after saying its Offshore Projects Group segment has secured two international contracts with a total value of over $100 million.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) has filed a registration statement to sell common shares from time to time, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Chesapeake Utilities was slightly advancing in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OII
CPK
XLE
USO
UNG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.