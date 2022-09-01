Energy Sector Update for 09/01/2022: REI, DO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was slipping past 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1% and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was 0.3% lower.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by 2.0% at $87.76 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude lost 2.0% to $93.59 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 0.1% higher at $9.137 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Ring Energy (REI) was nearly 5% lower after saying it has concluded the previously announced acquisition of the assets of Stronghold Energy II Operating and Stronghold Energy II Royalties, located mainly in Crane County, Texas.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) said it secured a contract from Inpex Operations Australia to use the company's Ocean Apex drilling rig for work on the Northwest Shelf of Australia. Diamond Offshore Drilling was recently down nearly 2%.

