Energy Sector Update for 09/01/2022: PUMP, STEP.TO, IMO, IMO.TO, XOM, WCP.TO, VAL, E, SHEL

Energy stocks were declining this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) both falling 2.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was retreating 3.8% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.63 to $86.92 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.88 to $92.76 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.14 higher at $9.26 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, ProPetro Holding (PUMP) dropped 6.5% after the hydraulic fracturing company announced the sale of its coiled tubing assets to Canadian rival STEP Energy Services (STEP.TO) for CA$17.2 million ($13.1 million).

Valaris (VAL) was declining 3.5% in afternoon trade. The offshore drilling contractor Thursday announced several new projects and contract extensions worth a combined $149 million, including a three-well project for an Eni (E) subsidiary in the Gulf of Mexico valued at more than $75.2 million. It also received a $60 million, four-well contract extension in the North Sea and a $7.2 million contract for a single well near Australia for an unnamed client.

Imperial Oil (IMO) was falling 2%. The Canadian energy producer late Wednesday said it has completed the CA$1.9 billion ($1.44 billion) sale of its XTO Energy Canada joint venture with Exxon Mobil (XOM) to Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO). Imperial was expecting around C$940 million of the gross proceeds from the transaction, it said. Exxon Mobil shares also were 2% lower this afternoon.

